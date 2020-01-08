Buhari reverses the suspension of former REA MD, Damilola Ogunbiyi

The indefinite suspension handed to Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi, the former Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has been reversed by President Buhari.

President Buhari reversed the suspension of Ms Ogunbiyi, after the appointment of Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad as the new REA Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) ignited claims of Ahmad allegedly given the appointment due to family links and not because he was qualified.

The Nigerian leader made announcement of overruling the suspension of Ms. Damilola Ogunbiyi as the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) by the Minister of Power Saleh Mamman, via the Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

