Iran fires more than a dozen missiles at US military bases in Iraq, threatens to attack Dubai, Israel if US responds

The Pentagon has confirmed that Iran launched missiles at US military and coalition forces in Iraq on Tuesday. January 7th in response to the killing of its top general, Soleimani.

According to the Pentagon, Iran fired more than a dozen missiles. “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments” Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said in a statement.

The bases, he said, have been on high alert “due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region. As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region,” the Pentagon said.

Security has now been increased around the grounds of the White House in light of the…