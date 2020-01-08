Lil Wayne trends on Twitter after he revealed he will love to visit Nigeria (video)

Ever since Cardi B came to Nigeria and kept broadcasting her wonderful stay here, more American celebrities are looking forward to visiting Nigeria.

Lil Wayne’s name trended among Nigerians on Twitter after he granted an interview where he revealed he will love to visit Nigeria.

The award-winning rapper was asked where in the world he would love to visit and he said Nigeria and Egypt.

He said: “I have never been to Nigeria and that is the place that I would love to go to, I have never been to and Egypt. I heard Nigeria is lit. I had a whole different idea of the place…”

Watch the video below.