Mompha’s trial resumes January 15th

A Federal High Court in Lagos today fixed January 15th 2020 for the resumed trial of Internet sensation, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha.

Recall that Mompha was arrested by EFCC operatives at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja on October 19th and was arraigned before the court on November 25th on a 14 count-charge bordering on Money Laundering and suspected internet fraud. He was arraigned alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment.

The EFCC alleged that Mompha used Ismalob Global Investment, owned by him, to retain the aggregate sum of N18.05billion between 2015 and 2019. He was also alleged to have aided his company to retain N14.9 billion between 2015 and 2017, while not complying with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Ministry of Trades and Investment financial transactions requirement.

The EFCC also accused Mompha and his firm of unlawfully negotiating a Foreign Exchange transaction with total sum of N630, 125, 900 million, for some individuals….