One more week to go! Cast your votes to keep favourite contestant in the competition.

The voting period for Street Foodz Naija has been extended by one week! Voting now ends on the 14th of January 2020. Out of the 13 street food chefs only 7 would make it to the next phase of the competition, where they will battle for the coveted crown of the King of Street Food in Naija.

These guys have since come a long way and have been given the opportunity to also impress the celebrity judges, which include Damola Ladejobi (Ask Damz), Chef Ette Assam and Chef Imoteda. Their stories have been interesting, emotional and above all inspiring it has been weeks of intense voting as the grand finale draws closer.

So have you voted for your favourite contestant? Only your votes will ensure that they progress in the competition and hopefully make it to the finale.

To vote and keep your favourite contestant in the competition, all you have to do is this:

