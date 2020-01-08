Take Ultra-Clear Selfies Fit for a Movie Poster, The Huawei P30 lite Is Quite Amazing

For young people, selfies are an indispensable part of socializing, a way to show self-appreciation, and also the best way to capture and share life highlights. We have become used to taking the perfect photo with mobile phone cameras and showing glimmers of our personalities through selfies. Therefore, having a mobile phone that takes a good selfie is especially important for young people today.

The newly-launched HUAWEI P30 lite incorporates Huawei’s traditional style along with complementary hardware technology and design, latest upgrades have been implemented to the phone’s camera technology.

The HUAWEI P30 lite needs to be applauded for the quality of its selfie. Its 24MP front-facing camera leverages AI to beautify selfies and greatly simplify the user’s retouching process. When the user turns on the selfie camera, the AI beautifying function automatically recognizes and contours the user’s face, modifying facial features such as brightening the pupil,…