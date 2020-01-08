                    Ukrainian plane crash that killed 176 people may have been accidentally shot down by nervous Iranian airforce pilots

A Ukranian Airline Boeing 737 flight carrying 176 people crashed early hours of Wednesday morning hours after Iran’s attack on US bases, sparking fears it has been accidentally shot down by Iranian military amidst tensions between Iran and the US.

The airliner, a Boeing 737-800, went down around Parand, 60 kilometres south-west of the Iranian capital and the Imam Khomeini International Airport, told Fars News Agency the plane suffered technical problems that led to it’s crash.

But Flight data shows the plane reached an altitude of 2.4 km and then disappeared three minutes after take-off with video footage appearing to show the footage of the plane on fire as it fell from the sky into a farm field meaning it’s possible nervous Iranian airforce pilots might have shot down the plane as it barred Western airlines from travelling around it’s airspace and might have viewed the plane as an enemy combatant.

If the flight was…