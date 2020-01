Iran on Tuesday January 7, fired a barrage of missiles on two US bases in Iraq following the country’s threats to revenge the US killing of Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Forces. Read here

Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif has since described the missle attacks as ‘self-defense,’ adding that they do not ‘seek escalation or war’ but would defend themselves against any aggression.