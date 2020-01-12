Fires razes over 400 shops in Anambra (photos)

A tragic incident was recorded at Old Motor Spare Parts Market popularly known as Mgbuka Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State in the early hours of Saturday January 11, as over 400 shops were razed down by fire.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the Chairman of the Market Mr Samuel Ezeobodo said market security officials blamed the fire incident on a leaking gas in one of the shops.

Ezeobodo also confirmed the death of one of the market leaders, Mr Godwin Edozieuno. He said Edozieuno died of shock upon hearing that his shop was among those affected by the fire.

Channels Television reported that the mammoth crowd which gathered questioned the competence of the security guards, who according to them should have taken proactive measures to cut down the extent of damage in the market.

Here are more photos below;