21 year old UNN undergraduate allegedly attempted suicide after parents scolded him (photo)

21 year old undergraduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka UNN, Obasi Augustine Chukwuemeka, was prevented from committing suicide at his home on Number 4 Alaba street Ejigbo busstop in Lagos state on January 7th.

 

According to a statement from Bala Elkana, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, an officer of Lagos State Neighbourhood Security Corps, alerted men of the Ejigbo  Police Station that Chuckuemeka tied a rope in a loop around the ceiling fan in his home in preparation for committing suicide because he was scolded by his parents.

 

A swift response by operatives from Ejigbo Police Station prevented him from killing himself.

 

He was rescued and taken to the hospital for medical examination.



Source: Linda Ikeji

