The Best Land Purchase Deal Of The Year 2020, Ibeju-Lekki

As you would know, the Federal Government, private companies and foreign investors have drawn their attention to Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos. You may wonder why their attention has been drawn to a city with little or no development. Well, this is a little tip of what the state government is trying to do with Ibeju-Lekki. The state government of Lagos state has decided to create what we call, a SMART CITY. Yes, a highly developed city, bigger and better than what we currently have now. This new city will be known in history as one the most developed city in Africa. This is no news to a lot of people but even in the awareness of this big development that is already taking place, there are some details that are unknown to the average mind.

One of the major developments in Ibeju-Lekki that will cause change in the Nigerian Economy is the Dangote Oil Refinery. Yes, Ibeju-Lekki will be housing the first functioning oil refinery in Nigeria, which will be completed in this 2020. Politicians,…