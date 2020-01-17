Football star Mamadou Sakho falls victim to burglary as gang of thieves steal £500,000 of valuables at his home

French and Crystal Palace star, Mamadou Sakho is the latest footballer to be targetted by burglars.

The 29-year-old defender was away with fashion designer wife, Majda and their three children when their home in Wimbledon was hit by a gang of thieves who made away with £500,000 of valuables.

The former Liverpool defender, who earns £100,000 a week at Crystal Palace confirmed the incident to the Evening Standard last night and said: ‘Everything is OK. Me and my wife, we’re OK’

Scotland Yard investigating the burglary at the gated mansion the Sakho family rents from former Arsenal star Nicolas Anelka.

Mr. Anelka also commented on the incident saying: ‘The house is rented so I do not know what happened to them. Yes, I knew about it, but I have no details. Everything is OK’.

Met detectives said the burglary took place on December 27 while Mr. Sakho was away from home ahead of a match at Southampton for Crystal Palace the following day. His fashion designer…