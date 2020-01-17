My boyfriend sold me into prostitution for N350k

Victoria Oshioke, a victim of human trafficking has narrated how her boyfriend sold her into prostitution for 500,000 cefa (N350,000).

Speaking to Daily Trust, the 18-year-old girl who was rescued alongside three other girls identified as Joy Aloaye, Amaka Eze and Anuoluwapo Mustapha by operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said she was first sold to the syndicate when she was 16-years-old and taken to Cotonou, Republic of Benin and later to Mali to engage in prostitution.

Oshioke said she found a way to return back to Nigeria because she couldn’t cope with sleeping with different men every day.

She said;