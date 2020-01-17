Seven adults, two children burnt beyond recognition in fatal accident in Ogun

No fewer than nine people, seven adults and two children were burnt to death after a commercial bus went up in flames while on motion, at Ijebu-Ife area, along Ore-Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu expressway today Thursday January 16th.

A statement from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, said the 19-seater bus belonging to a transport company, was reportedly travelling from the Eastern part of the country to Lagos, before the unfortunate happened.

The State FRSC Public Education Officer, Superintendent Route Commander, Florence Okpe, said the vehicle according to one of the survivors carried chemical substances suspected to be inflammable. She said her men upon receiving reports of the fire incident, moved swiftly and were able to contain the fire.