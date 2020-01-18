Supreme Court judgement still shocking- ex-Imo governor, Emeka Ihedioha, says

Emeka Ihedioha, the immediate past governor of Imo state, has said that the January 14th ruling delivered by the Supreme court in which his tenure was abruptly cut short, is still shocking to him many other Nigerians.

Speaking when a delegation of PDP chieftains led by its party chairman, Uche Secondus, paid him a visit in his Abuja home this morning, Ihedioha said

We are as shocked as yourselves. That event will define our electoral system. It is at the foundation of our electoral processes. It is not about Imo State but about our electoral processes. We are clam, calmness out of shock.”

Also speaking, the party chairman, Uche Secondus said the figures put forward by the Supreme court which enabled it declare Hope Uzodinma winner of the March 9th 2019 election, are not adding up.