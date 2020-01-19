EFCC confronts Shehu Sani with 13 audio tapes

Former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani’s row with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken another turn as the anti-graft agency played some of the alleged bribe chat tapes to him in the presence of his lawyers, Barrister Audu Mohammed Lawal and Barrister Glory Peter.

The former lawmaker who was accused of collecting $25,000 from the Chairman of ASD Motors Alhaji Sani Dauda, which he promised to pass on to the Acting Chairman of EFCC Ibrahim Magu, admitted that it was his voice but claimed that some part of the audio tape has been deleted.

It was gathered that Shehu Sani only recanted five out the 13 audio tapes played while he was interrogated.

A source told The Nation;