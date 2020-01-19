FFK blasts Anthony Joshua for prostrating before President Buhari

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, took to Twitter this afternoon to blast heavy weight champion, Anthony Joshua, for prostrating before President Buhari in London yesterday January 18th.
Joshua met with President Buhari during a townhall meeting the president had with Nigerians living in the United Kingdom.
FFK says he finds Anthony Joshua’s behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting.
”I find this picture of @anthonyfjoshua’s behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting. Prostrating before his slave master & a bloodthirsty dictator & tyrant who is viciously persecuting and humiliating his people: what a crying shame. This speaks volumes. He has lost me!” he wrote
Source: Linda Ikeji