PDP members stage protest over Supreme court judgement sacking Emeka Ihedioha as Imo state governor

Aggrieved PDP members in Imo, Ogun and Katsina state today Sunday January 19th, took to the streets in protest about the January 14th judgement by the Supreme court nullifying the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the executive governor of Imo state.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to return Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election.

Uzodinma placed a distant fourth in the results announced by INEC but the supreme court declared him winner based on the APC candidate’s claim that his votes across 388 polling units were annulled.

See more photos from the protest below..