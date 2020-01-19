



Chief Jide Awe, the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has reacted to Miyetti Allah’s threat of the South-West forfeiting the 2023 Presidency over the launch of its security outfit Amotekun.

In an interview on Voice 89.9 FM on Saturday January 18, Awe stated that the South-West is destined to rule in 2023 going by the silent principle of rotation in the country.

He further insisted that the South-West governors should have been commended by the federal government over the launch of the security outfit instead of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami declaring it “illegal”.

Awe added that Amotekun was launched after the federal government failed in its duty to secure lives and properties.

“For Abubakar Malami to have a complete work, let him tell Nigerians that hiring of private guard is illegal. Let him tell us that fencing a building or purchase of generating sets are also illegal as well. Let him know that as…





Source: Linda Ikeji