EFCC raids popular night club in Ibadan, arrests 89 suspected Yahoo boys

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A statement released by the antigraft agency says the club is notorious for harbouring “yahoo-yahoo boys.”

“In preparation for the late-night operation, officers of the commission had carried out series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in the nightclub which, according to intelligence, was notorious for harboring suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid also led to the confiscation of scores of vehicles, laptops, sophisticated phones and other items.

The suspects are undergoing further interrogation” the statement read