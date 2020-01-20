“I’m about to be a wifey to the man I dreamt about all my life” Princess Shyngle re-announces engagement to her fiance as she shares first DM he sent that stole her heart

Princess Shyngle has re-announced her engagement to her fiance Frederic Badji months after she broke up with him, called him out for cheating, and released a video of him begging her to take him back.

The end of 2019 was a tough one for Princess Shyngle’s Senegalese fiancé, Frederic Badji. Not only did Princess Shyngle end their engagement, but she also mocked him online by releasing a private video he sent begging to have her back. To make matters worse, he was allegedly arrested over alleged fraud in New York. (Here is the case brought against Frederic Badji by the People of the State of New York).

But things are now looking up for the couple as they are back together and it appears wedding plans are in the works.

Princess Shyngle shared a screenshot of the first DM Frederic sent to her 8 months ago that stole her heart. She then showered him with love in her caption.

She wrote: “Only my real followers will remember this . 8 months ago I posted this dm on my…