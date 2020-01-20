Lupita Nyong’o dons over $3.5 million in diamonds to the 2020 SAG Awards (See Photos)

Kenyan actress, Lupita Nyong’o was dripping in diamonds as she arrived for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The 37-year-old Oscar-winning actress rocked a custom black and white Louis Vuitton gown that, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was embellished with 32,000 sequins and crystals.



The gown was reportedly created by Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, and it took him more than 106 hours to make the gown.

Lupita also wore $3.5 million worth of Forevermark diamonds, such as ‘statement chandelier earrings’ from the Forevermark Black Label Collection with a whopping 32.78 carats of diamonds.



Her three rings from Forevermark, Forevermark by Rahaminov and Forevermark by Premier Gem include 23 carats of diamonds. While the two bracelets she wore by Forevermark and Forevermark by Rahaminov included over 33 carats of diamonds.

Lupita was nominated for the Outstanding Performance by a Female…