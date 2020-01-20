Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero involved in car crash near the club’s Carrington training base (Photos/Video))

Manchester United goalkeeper and Argentina international, Sergio Romero was involved in car crash near the club’s Carrington training base on Monday.

The United’s No 2 goalkeeper, 32, smashed up his Lamborghini worth £170,000, near to the club’s training ground and escaped unharmed.

In photos and video posted online, the Lamborghini can be seen underneath a roadside barrier as the goal keeper stood to one side of the wreckage. It appears Romero was travelling on the A6144M when the accident occurred.