Michelle Obama lists Burna Boy’s song ‘My Money, My Baby’ as one of the songs on her Workout play list

It’s another win for African Giant, Burna Boy as Michelle Obama has revealed that his song, “My Money, My Baby”, is one of the songs that gives her an extra boost when she works out.

The former US First Lady tweeted: “It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?”

Burna Boy was the only indigenous Nigerian singer whose song made it to the list.

Also on the list is Tobe Nwigwe’s “I’m Dope” featuring David Michael Wyatt. Though Tobe was born in Alief, Texas, a suburb of Houston, and is married to an African American woman, he’s of Nigerian descent.