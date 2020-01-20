Nigerian army recruit allegedly murdered by lover, 2 days to training

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Ali Muhammed Wakil over the death of his 23-year-old girlfriend Patience Amos Ya’u, at Damilu community in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
It is suspected that Patience who is a recruit in the Nigerian Army, died as far back as January 12 as the stench from her decomposing body attracted neighbours.
Speaking to newsmen, a neighbour said the deceased whose peers started training at the Military Training Depot in Zaria two days after her death, engaged in a heated argument with her boyfriend before her death. Wakil reportedly went about his activities cheerfully, even though his longtime girlfriend’s corpse was in his room decaying.
The neighbour said;
“Residents became suspicious when we did not see the woman for three days. What worried us more was the terrible odour from their room.
“What compounded the situation was how the door of the room was locked from outside, a development that…
Source: Linda Ikeji