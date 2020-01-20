Nigerian army recruit allegedly murdered by lover, 2 days to training

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Ali Muhammed Wakil over the death of his 23-year-old girlfriend Patience Amos Ya’u, at Damilu community in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

It is suspected that Patience who is a recruit in the Nigerian Army, died as far back as January 12 as the stench from her decomposing body attracted neighbours.

Speaking to newsmen, a neighbour said the deceased whose peers started training at the Military Training Depot in Zaria two days after her death, engaged in a heated argument with her boyfriend before her death. Wakil reportedly went about his activities cheerfully, even though his longtime girlfriend’s corpse was in his room decaying.

The neighbour said;