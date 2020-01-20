Nigerian army warns foreign agencies against meddling in fight against Boko Haram





The Nigerian army has warned foreign agencies and countries against interfering in the fight against Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

In a statement released on Monday January 20 by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the largest component of the Nigerian Armed Forces insisted that its fight against insurgency has recorded significant success.

Though no name was mentioned in the statement, foreign agencies, countries and individuals were warned against actions and utterances which will not restore peace in the country.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has reassured Nigerians that the Counter Insurgency operations in the North East and indeed other ongoing operations against our common enemies across the country are still on course with current indicators revealing tremendous successes across the various theatres of operation. “After a careful review of the Nigerian Army…





Source: Linda Ikeji