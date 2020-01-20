Nigerian professor Chikaodinaka Nwankpa arrested for spending nearly $200k research funds on strippers

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, a former Drexel University professor in Philadelphia, who spent federal grant money on strippers and made other ‘improper purchases’ has officially been arrested and is set to appear in court.

The Nigerian professor was last week arrested and charged with two counts of felony theft for allegedly stealing $185,000 in research grant funds, according to a release by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The arrest comes three months after he was accused of using the money on “adult entertainment venues and sports bars, meals, and iTunes purchases.”

At that time, Nwankpa, who was the head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering was placed on administrative leave after an investigation began. The professor later resigned and repaid $53,328 to Drexel, prosecutors said in October.

He has now been charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking and theft by deception, both felonies, the release states.

