Safaree and Erica Mena got married in October 2019 but they took to Instagram hours ago to share official photos from their wedding.

Erica shared a rare photo of her grown son who she prefers to keep private. She also shared photos of her little brides and ring bearer.

Paying homage to her late father, she had a pendant made with his photo, attached to her bouquet.

Safaree also shared photos of his groom’s men and his sister who served as his best man.

See photos below.