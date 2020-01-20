Watch the moment Wendy Williams tries but fails to ‘fart’ silently on Live TV (Video)

Talk show host, Wendy Williams suffered an embarrassing moment as she tried to ‘fart’ silently but failed totally while filming her popular segment “Hot Topics.”
Wendy was speaking about NFL star Odell Beckham’s butt-slapping incident on the recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show when what sounded like a fart was heard on her mic as she pauses for a moment.
Watch the video below.
Wendy Williams let out a nasty fart during Friday’s episode of her daytime talk show (0:18). pic.twitter.com/wYJlhRWLt2
— The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) January 19, 2020
Source: Linda Ikeji