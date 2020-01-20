Watch the moment Wendy Williams tries but fails to ‘fart’ silently on Live TV (Video)

Watch the moment Wendy Williams tries but fails to

Talk show host, Wendy Williams suffered an embarrassing moment as she tried to ‘fart’ silently but failed totally while filming her popular segment “Hot Topics.”

 

Wendy was speaking about NFL star Odell Beckham’s butt-slapping incident on the recent episode of The Wendy Williams Show when what sounded like a fart was heard on her mic as she pauses for a moment.

 

Watch the video below.

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

