Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was pictured in a Dior skirt with a crotch-high slit for the Dior Show in Paris, France. The slit exposed her long legs. She paired the skirt with an orange top and blue shoes. See more photos below. The post Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie puts her legs on display as she dons a skirt with a crotch-high slit appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji