US issues new rules stopping pregnant foreigners from traveling to the country, to prevent ‘birth tourism’

The White House and US State Department have announced that starting today, Friday January 24th, it will stop pregnant foreigners from travelling into the country to give birth to children in order to obtain American citizenship, a practice known as ‘Birth Tourism’.

The new rules were sent from the US State Department to embassies around the world.

The White House announcing the new rule Thursday evening said that the State Department “will no longer issue temporary visitor (B-1/B-2) visas to aliens seeking to enter the United States for ‘birth tourism.'”

The White House statement said the rule change was “necessary to enhance public safety, national security, and the integrity of our immigration system,”

According to the new rule, foreigners will be denied temporary visas if their plan is to give birth in the US but the rule doesn’t apply to the 39 countries mostly…