Young man allegedly commits suicide with sniper a month after graduation from University of Calabar

A graduate of Zoology and Environmental Biology (ZEB), University of Calabar, Maxwell Enudi Lucky has allegedly taken his life.

Late Maxwell, from Delta State, committed suicide on Thursday, by drinking the poisonous pesticide Sniper.

He graduated December 2019 and was set to defend his project on February 2020.

A friend, Ogunsanya Yemisi, described late Maxwell’s as ‘selfish’ because he never said that he was depressed when she saw him last week.