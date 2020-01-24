Young man allegedly commits suicide with sniper a month after graduation from University of Calabar

A graduate of Zoology and Environmental Biology (ZEB), University of Calabar, Maxwell Enudi Lucky has allegedly taken his life.
Late Maxwell, from Delta State, committed suicide on Thursday, by drinking the poisonous pesticide Sniper.
He graduated December 2019 and was set to defend his project on February 2020.
A friend, Ogunsanya Yemisi, described late Maxwell’s as ‘selfish’ because he never said that he was depressed when she saw him last week.
“Maxwell I won’t say rest in peace am super disappointed in you taking your life was never the option. Was sniper a medicine to joy?
U broke my heart
U left with an unanswered question why
I know I can be busy why not disturb me
I saw u last week u never said u were depressed.
Maxwell enudi why this is selfish of u.
U saw my strength in situations
That good result is for who?
Those stress
Why???? am so angry with u”
Source: Linda Ikeji