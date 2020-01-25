Woman in Chicago becomes second confirmed case of coronavirus in the US after she returned from China 11days ago  





A woman in Chicago has been diagnosed with coronavirus, making her the second person in the US to be infected with the deadly disease as dozens get tested across the country, including in New York

On Friday, January 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced the patient is a 60-year-old woman who traveled to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated in late December. She arrived at O’Hare International Airport on January 13 but did not begin experiencing symptoms until several days later.

Health officials say the woman appears to be ‘well’ and in stable condition. She is in isolation, but it wasn’t revealed which hospital she is in.

It comes as health officials reveal they are testing 63 people in 22 states, including four people who were under isolation in New York state.

Doctors also announced that another 43 people came into contact with the first confirmed US patient, a man in his 30s, who is being quarantined in Washington…