No company has been licenced to run okada services – Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government has stated no one was given the licence to operate commercial services with motorcycles popularly known as Okada, following a ban it placed on the means of transportation in six local governments and nine local council development areas of the state.
Lagos State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Gbenga Omotosho who disclosed this on ‘Sunrise Daily’, said what the government has been trying to do is regulate commercial motorcyclist so that their excesses can be curtailed.
He said;
“You are talking about registration; as far as I am concern, the government has not registered any company to come and be running okada.
“In fact, what the government was trying to look at is how to regulate these people so that their excesses can be curtailed.
“But as far as I know, nobody has been licenced to go and start running okada because it is unfortunate that … the rate at which people are dying; the rate at which people…
Source: Linda Ikeji