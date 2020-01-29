No company has been licenced to run okada services – Lagos Government

The Lagos State Government has stated no one was given the licence to operate commercial services with motorcycles popularly known as Okada, following a ban it placed on the means of transportation in six local governments and nine local council development areas of the state.

Lagos State’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Gbenga Omotosho who disclosed this on ‘Sunrise Daily’, said what the government has been trying to do is regulate commercial motorcyclist so that their excesses can be curtailed.

He said;