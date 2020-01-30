Man advices fellow men to test their women’s tolerance level by ensuring she catches him cheating ‘at least two or three times” before marriage

A man has advised men to test their women’s tolerance level before marriage by making sure the woman catches them cheating once or twice. He said this is to avoid a situation whereby the woman later stabs the man when she finds out he’s cheating.

Chidi Ogudu said this in reaction to the sentencing of Maryam Sanda who killed her husband allegedly because of infidelity on his part.

He advised men that it’s better they cheat before marriage and while doing so, they should ensure the woman they intend to marry catches them. If the woman plays it cool, then she has the spirit of forgiveness and is a wife material.

He went on to use Tuface and Annie Idibia as an example. He said that no matter what Tuface does now, Annie will forgive because she saw that side of him before marriage.

See what he wrote below.