NSCDC bans personnel from displaying firearms in public after Imo politician was accidentally shot dead by one of its operatives

Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been banned from displaying firearms in public places by the agency’s Commandant-General, Abdulahi Gana Muhammadu.

The directive came after a Chieftain of Action Alliance, Mr Ndubuisi Emenike was accidentally shot dead last weekend by his security aide who is an NSCDC operative.

NSCDC’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Okeh confirmed the ban on public display of firearm during a condolence visit to a former governor of Imo state and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha over demise of the Imo politician. He said President Buhari gave the instruction.