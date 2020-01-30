We didn’t discuss fate of service chiefs at security meeting- National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, says the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Buhari today January 30th, did not discuss the fate of the National Security service chiefs.

The meeting which held in the state house came hours after the House of Representatives passed a resolution for the sack of the service chiefs following the prevailing insecurity in the country.

After the meeting, Monguno met with state house correspondents. When asked if the meeting discused the resolution by member of the National Assembly calling for the sack of the service chiefs, Monguno responded,

“The issue of the National Assembly resolution did not come up at the meeting”.

He told the newsmen that the security meeting focused on appraisal of the security situation across the country with a view to finding lasting solutions to the problem.