I left him after I got what I wanted- Yvonne Jegede sarcastically replies troll who tried to mock her over failed marriage to

Actress Yvonne Jegede gave a sarcastic reply to a troll who tried mocking her with her failed marriage to fellow actor, Olakunle Abounce Fawole.

She posted the photo above which was from the set of a movie on her page and a troll left a comment saying if she had been this affectionate with her estranged husband, he wouldn’t have left her.

Yvonne was fast to inform the troll that he did not leave her but rather, she left him after getting what she wanted. Their union is blessed with a son, Xavier.

Read their exchange below