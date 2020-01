A former Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Adamu Garba has joined the ongoing conversation about polygamy in Muslim marriages by revealing why he is a proud polygamist.

Garba who disclosed that he is also a product of polygamy, said he doesn’t believe women are liabilities but assets.

The politician revealed that he needs more wives even though he has two already, because women bring more wealth, more stability and more blessings.

Read his tweets below;