Man found dead in hotel room in Onitsha after having sex with a lover

A man was found dead in a hotel room in Onitsha after having sex with an unnamed woman.

The middle-aged man, who has not been identified, checked into Jubilee hotel in Onitsha, Anambra state, with a lady at about 5pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Barely 30 minutes after they checked in, the man started to scream for help while clutching his chest, Tribune reports.

The hotel management reportedly rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he was said to have been confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed said the management of the hotel had reported the case at Central Police Station, Onitsha.

Mohammed said in his statement reads: “On the 30/1/2020 at about 7:45pm, the manager of Jubilee Hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha that a middle-aged man allegedly took a lady whose identity is yet unknown to the hotel.

“After about thirty minutes…