NUJ Borno condemns arrest of Daily Trust reporter by armed soldiers in Maiduguri

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno Council has condemned the arrest of Daily Trust reporter Olatunji Omirin by armed soldiers.

Omirin, who was arrested on Thursday, by operatives of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri has been released, the Executive Director/Editor-in-Chief of the paper, Malam Naziru Mikailu, confirmed last night.

“Yes, Omirin is back at home with his family and he is hale and hearty,” Mikailu said.

“He was questioned by the military over a story he authored concerning activities of the Boko Haram insurgents,” he said.

Omirin who joined the Daily Trust in 2011 and reporting from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, was reportedly whisked away to the Nigerian Army 7 Division Maimalari Cantonment headquarters. The soldiers had earlier stormed the Daily Trust Regional Office twice before invading the NUJ secretariat to arrest the journalist.

Witnesses at the Borno State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists Press Centre, where the reporter…