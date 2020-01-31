Two children rescued as fire guts building in Ketu, Lagos

A building in Ketu Lagos was engulfed in flames this evening.

The building, located at Ile-Ile bus stop, opposite Delta Crown in Ketu Lagos State had a huge crowd gathered in front of it as they helplessly looked at the house getting burnt.

In a footage from the scene, spectators can be heard talking about a gas explosion, though this has not been confirmed.

Two children were trapped in the burning apartment but they were eventually rescued and were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Watch the video below.