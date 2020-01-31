The House of Representatives has directed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to do everything within its powers to ensure that the Super Eagles of Nigeria qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The directive was given by the House Committee on Sports during a meeting with the NFF at the National Assembly in Abuja.

“You must ensure Super Eagles qualify for the world cup in Qatar 2022 because that is what Nigerians expect from you. Nigerians will not forgive you if we fail to qualify for the world cup,” Chairman of House Committee on Sports, Olumide Osoba said.

”We shall give you all the necessary support to ensure that our flag is hoisted in Qatar as one of the countries that qualified, but you must be transparent and show accountability in all you do so that we have a good working relationship.

“To this end I want you to make available to the committee your monthly account details for the purpose of transparency and accountability. It became necessary to…