5 Abuja residents arrested over false claim of contracting coronavirus (photo)

Five Abuja residents have been arrested and paraded by the police in the Federal Capital Territory for invading the Wuse General Hospital with false claims of having contracted Coronavirus.

The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manza, who paraded the five suspects before newsmen, gave their names as Peggy Shandi (M), Abayomi Adedoyin (M), David Gold Enemigin (M) Priscilla AJesola (F) and Jacob Oji (M).

According to Manza, the suspects claimed to be playing out a script about the virus without the knowledge or authorization of the relevant authorities of the FCTA.

Vanguard reports that the alleged pranksters had reportedly gone to the Wuse District Hospital claiming that one of them had been infected with the Coronavirus, an action which led to panic and confusion as well as a disruption of normal health service delivery at the hospital.

The police spokesperson said investigations into the activities of the suspects were ongoing.

One of the suspects…