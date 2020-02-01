60,000 ghost workers in FG payroll uncovered by IPPIS – Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami has announced that the implementation of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has uncovered 60,000 ghost workers in Federal government payroll.

Pantami disclosed this at the 29th convocation lecture of the Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger state titled ‘Datification of social economic and security issues in producing and using public and private data in Nigeria.’

The Minister who expressed determination of the federal government to set the record straight on corruption in Nigeria, further revealed that N24 billion has been saved since the government began the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

He also stated that the IPPIS and TSA were introduced by the Federal Government to curb corruption in the country.