Don’t punish Nigerians for the failure of Buhari’s government





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the addition of Nigeria to US visa ban list alongside 5 other countries.

The former Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who expressed sadness over the development, said the ban does not take into account the pro-American sentiments of the Nigerian public even though he understands that the decision was taken due to failure of the Buhari-led administration to share information and to address issues of terrorism.

Atiku urged the US government to consider the history of US-Nigerian relationships and to adopt measures that individually target those in government who have failed in their duties, rather than target the entire Nigerian population.

“I received with sadness the policy of the government of the United States of America to place Nigeria on its travel ban list. “While I understand the reasons given by the Trump administration (the failure of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to…





Source: Linda Ikeji