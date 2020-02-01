Kidnapped wife of Kaduna-based doctor found dead

The wife of a Kaduna-based doctor, Philip Ataga has been found dead barely 7 days after she was kidnapped alongside her two kids.

The deceased who was abducted after gunmen broke into their home at Juji community in Chikun local government area of the state, was reportedly killed over the failure of her husband to pay a N150m ransom.

Speaking to The Cable, a source close to the family said;

“The bandits killed Mrs. Ataga, dumped her corpse and called her husband and directed him to pick the corpse at a particular location. “Her corpse was picked and deposited at the mortuary at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna. After killing her, the bandits made a demand of N20 million ransom for the release the children.”

Though the current state of the Kaduna-based doctor’s children is still unknown, the State’s Police Spokesperson, DSP Yakubu Sabo told Channels TV that the woman’s bullet-ridden body was found inside a bush in Kakau area along Abuja-…