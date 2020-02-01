‘Leo is the best’ – Angel Di Maria insists Messi is superior to former team-mates Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Wayne Rooney

Paris Saint-Germain winger, Angel Di Maria has declared that his fellow Argentina team-mate and Barcelona icon, Lionel Messi is the greatest player on the planet.

The 31-year-old Argentine won the Champions League, La Liga, and two Copa del Rey trophies during four seasons at Real Madrid, where he partnered Cristiano Ronaldo.

He also played alongside England’s all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney at Manchester United.

After his move to Paris Saint-Germain, Di Maria became teammates with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but he has now insisted that his fellow countryman Messi is the best player on the planet.

‘It was a dream to have the possibility to play with (Wayne) Rooney, (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, Cristiano (Ronaldo), Leo (Messi)… they were players that I used on the PlayStation and I would never have imagined I’d get to play with them,’ Di Maria told TyC Sports.

‘I used to watch them and then to have the opportunity to play with them was really nice.

‘Leo…