Marriage does not complete you, it compliments you- Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri this morning took to his twitter handle to share his thoughts on marriage.
He is of the opinion that marriage does not complete anyone but rather compliments.
The former presidential aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, wrote;
If you end up getting married, good. But if not, you are enough! You are so enough! You are more than enough! Marriage COMPLIMENTS you, but it does not COMPLETE you. “You are COMPLETE in Christ”-Colossians 2:10 You don’t need more COMPLETION
