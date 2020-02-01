Nigeria Immigration nabs 5 stowaways inside vessel en route Spain

Five stowaways aboard a vessel en route Las Palmas in Spain, have been arrested by the Lagos Seaport Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

The suspects were discovered in the vessel when it was about 156 nautical miles off Lagos shoreline.

In a statement released by NIS spokesman Sunday James, Comptroller of the Command Olubushola Fashakin cautioned desperate youths from “embarking on “risky adventures”.

Nigerian youths were also urged to think twice before embarking on unwarranted travels by all means. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Port Police Command (PPC)